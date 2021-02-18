Man kills wife, hangs self near Vicenza
VICENZA
18 Febbraio 2021
VICENZA, FEB 18 - A man killed his wife and then hanged himself in their home near Vicenza on Thursday. Police are treating the case as a murder-suicide. It is not yet clear how the woman was murdered. The incident happened at Rosà. Autopsies have been ordered. (ANSA).
