COVID: 13,762 new cases, 347 more victims

ROME, FEB 18 - There have been 13,762 new COVID-19 cases, and 347 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares with 12,074 new cases and 369 more victims on Wednesday. Some 288,458 more tests have been carried out. The positivity rate has risen from 4.1% Wednesday to 4.8% Thursday. The currently positive are 384,501 (-4,363). The discharged and recovered are 2,286,024 (+17,771). The death toll is 94,887. (ANSA).