Draghi great supporter of NATO - Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS
18 Febbraio 2021
BRUSSELS, FEB 18 - Mario Draghi is a great supporter of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. "Draghi is a very respected leader, I have had the privilege of meeting him in various roles, I know he is a great supporter if the transatlantic link, of NATO and cooperation between North America and Europe, and I'm looking forward to working with him in his new role, Stoltenberg said of the new Italian premier. He was speaking after a NATO defence ministers meeting. (ANSA).
