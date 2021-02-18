America's Cup: Luna Rossa wins battle for racing to restart

ROME, FEB 18 - Luna Rossa has won its battle to have racing in the Prada Cup final against INEOS TEAM UK resume this weekend. The competition, the winner of which gets to take on Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup, was suspended this week after Auckland went into a COVID level 3 lockdown for 72 hours. Organizers and the British team had been in favour of postponing racing further, even though the area has dropped down to level 2. They said the aim of the postponement would have been to give time for the alert to drop to level 3, which would have enabled spectators to see it live. The Italian team, on the other hand, wanted to get back in the water as soon as possible after taking a 4-0 lead in the first-to-seven series. As result the organizers have backed down and the action will resume on Saturday. (ANSA).