Sure govt will complete Recovery Plan on time -Dombrovskis

ROME, FEB 18 - European Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the House Thursday he was sure Mario Draghi's new government would "brilliantly" complete Italy's COVID Recovery Plan in time to get the 209 billion in EU funding on tap at the end of April. He said there was still work to be done to make sure the plan reflected all the necessary reforms and investments "but I absolutely convinced that the new government will brilliantly succeed in completing the measures and necessary steps to make sure the huge funding can start flowing as soon as possible". Dombrovskis said "we have already had intense and constructive exchanges with Italian authorities on the national recovery and resilience plan". (ANSA).