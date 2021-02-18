Employer arrested over missing carers

SIRACUSA, FEB 18 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murdering the two male carers of his father in 2014, and disposing of their bodies. The carers' former employer, Giampiero Riccioli, has been charged with double homicide and destroying bodies. Alessandro Sabatino, 40, and Luigi Cerreto, 23, both from Caserta, disappeared from Riccioli's home near Siracusa on May 12 2014. They had worked in the villa at Contrada Tivoli for some time as the carers of his 80-year-old father. (ANSA).