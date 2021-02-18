Life Senator, Holocaust survivor Segre has COVID-19 vaccine

EX fire chief donned SS uniform in FB post
18 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 18 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza paid tribute to 90-year-old Life Senator and Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre after she had her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Milan hospital on Thursday. "A life that is an example for everyone. Even in the most simple gestures," Speranza said via Facebook. "Thank you Liliana Segre". (ANSA).
