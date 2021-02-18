Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021 | 16:55

TURIN

M5S Turin councillor probed for anti-semitic post

Showed Jew with knife in attack on Gedi dailies

M5S Turin councillor probed for anti-semitic post

TURIN, FEB 18 - A Turin city councillor for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has been placed under investigation for posting a cartoon of a hook-nosed Jew with a bloody knife behind his back in an attack on Gedi group newspapers' support for new Premier Mario Draghi. In the post, Monica Amore was perpetuating stereotypical defamation of Jews as power-hungry manipulators, according to a complaint from the Turin Jewish community. Amore has been placed under investigation for defamation aggravated by racial hatred. The Gedi group includes national newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa. Amore, who opposes the appointment of the former ECB chief to lead a national unity government, was accusing the dailies of being part of a liberal establishment elite backed by so-called 'strong powers'. (ANSA).

