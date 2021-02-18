COVID: Sardinia orange in new EU map

BRUSSELS, FEB 18 - Sardinia has turned from yellow to orange in the new EU COVID map, the only Italian region to change colour. Sardinia joins Val d'Aosta in the second highest category. Umbria and the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano remain the only Italian areas of high COVID incidence, dark red. The map was published by the European centre for disease prevention and control, ECDC. Among the other dark red regions are the south of France and much of the Iberian peninsula. (ANSA).