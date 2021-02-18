Doping case agst Schwazer dismissed

ROME, FEB 18 - A Bolzano court on Thursday dismissed a doping case against retired 2008 Olympic 50k walk champion Alex Schwazer, saying his urine tests had been altered. The court said the international athletics federation (IAAF) and the world anti-doping agency (WADA) had been "opaque" in the longrunning case, which forced Schwazer to retire from the 2016 Olympics. The court was highly critical of the two organisations. It said it was "highly likely" that the walker's urine samples had been tampered with in 2016, in order to falsely give him a positive test. The court said Schwazer, 36, "did not commit the crime" - the fullest possible acquittal formula. (ANSA).