COVID: ISS launches new survey of variants

COVID: Sardinia orange in new EU map
ROME
18 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 18 - The Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Thursday that it has launched a new survey to map the spread of the British, South African and Brazilian variants of COVID-19 in Italy. The outcome will be based on the results of tests that the regions and autonomous provinces must send in to the ISS by March 1. Last week the results of a flash survey showed that the British variant accounted for over 17% of the new cases of COVID-19 in Italy. (ANSA).
