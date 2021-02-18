COVID: 147,875 got virus on the job says INAIL

ROME, FEB 18 - Some 147,875 people got the COVID-19 virus on the job up to January, workplace accident insurance agency INAIL said Thursday. Almost two thirds of these, 62.3%, got it in the second wave between October and January, it said. In January alone some 16,785 people reported being infected with the coronavirus. Workplace deaths since the start of the pandemic have been 461, 38 of them in January. The INAIL deaths amount to 5.8% of the total COVID death toll. Italy's virus death toll is 94,540. (ANSA).