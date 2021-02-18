2020 'dark year' for entertainment sector - SIAE

ROME, FEB 18 - Last year was a "dark year" for Italy's entertainment sector with spending by the public falling by 82.24%, sector association SIAE said Thursday in its annual report on Italy's cinemas, theatres, music sector, exhibitions, dancing, sport and other leisure activities. These sectors lost a total of over 4.1 billion euros, SIAE said. Events were reduced by 69.29% and ticket sales by 72.9%, said the group on the 'annus horribilis'. SIAE president, the legendary songwriter Mogol, said the sector had paid an "extremely high price". Director-general Gaetano Blandini spoke of a "war bulletin". (ANSA).