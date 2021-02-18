Cops seize 150 mn from mafia-linked 'supermarket king'

PALERMO, FEB 18 - Italian police on Thursday seized 150 million euros from a Palermo-based 'supermarket king' who has been linked with the mafia. Carmelo Lucchese, 53, owns 13 supermarkets in Palermo and the surrounding province, at Bagheria, Carini, Bolognetta, San Cipirello and Termini Imerese. Police froze his bank accounts, inusrance policies and shares, impounded companies, and seized property and cars. Police said their investigations had shown that Lucchese, while not a member of Cosa Nostra, was "close" to them. Informants said he had ties to the mafia in Bagheria and had had business benefits from them. In exchange for their favours, police said, he hired relatives of Cosa Nostra bosses. He also allegedly put a flat at the disposal of late long-time fugitive Bernardo Provenzano in the period shortly before his capture in 2006 after 43 years on the run. Lucchese's main company, Gamac, grew exponentially thanks to the Mob's help and in 2019 had a turnover of more than 80 million euros. (ANSA).