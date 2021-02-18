Valle d'Aosta could become Italy's first COVID 'white zone'

ROME, FEB 18 - Valle d'Aosta could soon become Italy's first region to be classed as a low-COVID-contagion-risk white zone. This would make it possible for the small Alpine region's gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, theatres and ski slopes to reopen. The region's coronavirus parameters look to be in line with that of a white zone, with a COVID-19 Rt reproduction rate below 1 and an incidence of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Valle d'Aosta has been under this incidence threshold for three consecutive weeks. It has eight COVID patients in its hospitals and just two of them are in intensive care. The final decision will be made by Health Minister Roberto Speranza when he updates the COVID-risk classification of Italy's regions. Under Italy's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions, in high-risk red zones all restaurants and bars are closed, except for takeaways and home deliveries, and all non-essential shops are closed too. In medium-high risk orange zones, shops can do business but restaurants and bars must stay closed. In moderate risk yellow zones, shops are open and so are bars and restaurants until 6pm A nationwide curfew from 10pm until 5am remains in force and a ban on travel between regions has been extended until February 25. (ANSA).