Italy lost 664,000 jobs between Nov 2019 and 2020 - INPS

ROME, FEB 18 - Italy had 664,000 fewer registered labour contracts in November 2020 than it did in the same month in 2019, social-security-and-pensions agency INPS said on Thursday. It said the drop was caused by the collapse of the temporary-jobs market during the COVID-19 market, as the number of permanent open-ended contracts actually increased by 243.769 in the first 11 months of 2020. (ANSA).