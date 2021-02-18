COVID: Vatican takes hard line on anti-vax employees

Italy lost 664,000 jobs between Nov 2019 and 2020 - INPS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, tangenti al Comune: scena muta dei 4 arrestati davanti al Gip
i più letti
Coronavirus, in Puglia 883 nuovi casi su 10,374 test (8,5%). Altri 17 decessi e 2mila guariti. 169mila dosi di vaccino somministrate
ROME
18 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 18 - The Vatican has taken a hard line against employees who refuse to be vaccinated for COVID-19. According to a decree by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State, employees who refuse the vaccine "without proven health reasons" faces penalties that can include "the interruption of the working relationship". (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su