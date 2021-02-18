Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021 | 13:21

ROME
Italy lost 664,000 jobs between Nov 2019 and 2020 - INPS

ROME
COVID: Vatican takes hard line on anti-vax employees

ROME
M5S to eject rebel lawmakers says Crimi

ROME
Camorra boss Cutolo dies in prison

ROME
Soccer: Juve still have faith after Porto loss

ROME
Draghi faces House confidence test after Senate triumph

ROME
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME
COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims

SIENA
10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

MILAN
COVID: Scottish variant found in Lombardy

PAVIA
Woman found dead in Pavia home

Il Biancorosso

Serie B
Bari-Monopoli 1-0: al San Nicola esordio vittorioso per mister Carrera

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Batle indagini
Barletta, sparò a 21enne per vendicare accoltellamento: arrestato 26enne

Foggiainterrogatorio di garanzia
Foggia, tangenti al Comune: scena muta dei 4 arrestati davanti al Gip

Barila tragedia
Bitritto, poliziotto penitenziario si uccide con pistola ordinanza, Sappe: «Intervenire su disagio lavorativo»

Leccequesta mattina
Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: al via il processo ma De marco è assente in aula

Tarantosiderurgico
Taranto ex Ilva, integrazione salario dipendenti: sindacati incontrano online prefetto

Potenzal'mergenza
Basilicata, vaccini Covid somministrati dalla prossima settimana alle forze dell'ordine

BrindisiIl virus
Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

ROME

Camorra boss Cutolo dies in prison

79-year-old was oldest inmate in Italy's 41bis jail regime

ROME, FEB 18 - Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo died in jail in Parma on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a long illness. Cutolo, the founder of the so-called 'New Camorra', was Italy's oldest inmate doing time in the tough 41bis jail regime. The Camorra is the organized-crime syndicate based in Naples and the surrounding Campania region. (ANSA).

