Camorra boss Cutolo dies in prison

ROME, FEB 18 - Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo died in jail in Parma on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a long illness. Cutolo, the founder of the so-called 'New Camorra', was Italy's oldest inmate doing time in the tough 41bis jail regime. The Camorra is the organized-crime syndicate based in Naples and the surrounding Campania region. (ANSA).