Soccer: Juve still have faith after Porto loss

ROME, FEB 18 - Juventus players have expressed optimism about reaching the Champions League quarter-finals despite their poor display in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Porto in the first leg of their last tie. The Turin giants paid for poor defending, with Iranian forward Mehdi Taremi and Mali striker Moussa Marega putting the host 2-0 up. But a late strike by Federico Chiesa gave the Italian champions a crucial away goal in view of the second leg in Turin on March 9. "It's just the first half (of the tie)," Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, who missed the match due to injury, said via Instagram. Gianluigi Buffon said Juve had to "start over from the platform of the goal we scored. "In the return match we'll need a totally different approach," he said. "We'll need a Juve night". (ANSA).