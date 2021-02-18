Giovedì 18 Febbraio 2021 | 11:25

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Soccer: Juve still have faith after Porto loss

Soccer: Juve still have faith after Porto loss

 
ROME
Draghi faces House confidence test after Senate triumph

Draghi faces House confidence test after Senate triumph

 
ROME
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

 
ROME
COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims

COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims

 
SIENA
10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

 
MILAN
COVID: Scottish variant found in Lombardy

COVID: Scottish variant found in Lombardy

 
PAVIA
Woman found dead in Pavia home

Woman found dead in Pavia home

 
MILAN
Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge

Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge

 
FOGGIA
Man found dead on train tracks was bullied say family

Man found dead on train tracks was bullied say family

 
ROME
M5S, PD, LeU form new 'inter-group'

M5S, PD, LeU form new 'inter-group'

 
VATICAN CITY
We'll beat pandemic if we can overcome divisions - pope

We'll beat pandemic if we can overcome divisions - pope

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie B
Bari-Monopoli 1-0: al San Nicola esordio vittorioso per mister Carrera

Bari-Monopoli 1-0: al San Nicola esordio vittorioso per mister Carrera

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Newsweekl'iniziativa
Modugno, presentata una nuova App per monitorare gli studenti sui scuolabus

Modugno, presentata una nuova App per monitorare gli studenti sui scuolabus

 
Batcontrolli della ps
Trani, in giro con la cocaina nell'auto: arrestato 24enne

Trani, in giro con la cocaina nell'auto: arrestato 24enne

 
Leccequesta mattina
Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: al via il processo ma De marco è assente in aula

Lecce, fidanzati uccisi: al via il processo ma De Marco è assente in aula

 
Foggiacontrolli
Lucera, scoperti i «furbetti dei buoni spesa: dieci famiglie incastrate dai Finanza

Lucera, «furbetti dei buoni spesa: 10 famiglie incastrate dalla Finanza

 
Tarantosiderurgico
Taranto ex Ilva, integrazione salario dipendenti: sindacati incontrano online prefetto

Taranto ex Ilva, integrazione salario dipendenti: sindacati incontrano online prefetto

 
Potenzal'mergenza
Basilicata, vaccini Covid somministrati dalla prossima settimana alle forze dell'ordine

Basilicata, vaccini Covid somministrati dalla prossima settimana alle forze dell'ordine

 
BrindisiIl virus
Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

 
BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

G20 a Matera, a Bari 4 sedi per accogliere le delegazioni internazionali

 

i più letti

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

Coronavirus, in Puglia 883 nuovi casi su 10,374 test (8,5%). Altri 17 decessi e 2mila guariti. 169mila dosi di vaccino somministrate

Coronavirus, in Puglia 883 nuovi casi su 10,374 test (8,5%). Altri 17 decessi e 2mila guariti. 169mila dosi di vaccino somministrate

Droga dalla Puglia a Potenza: 9 arresti in Basilicata

Droga dalla Puglia a Potenza: 9 arresti in Basilicata, la droga arrivava da Altamura

«Variante inglese già diffusa, può colpire ovunque», parla la professoressa Chironna

«Variante inglese già diffusa, può colpire ovunque», parla la professoressa Chironna

ROME

Draghi faces House confidence test after Senate triumph

15 M5S Senators broke ranks and voted against the new government

Draghi faces House confidence test after Senate triumph

ROME, FEB 18 - Premier Mario Draghi's new government faces a confidence vote in the Lower House on Thursday after registering a big win in the Senate on Wednesday. The executive, which is backed by almost all the parties in parliament, won the the confidence vote in the Upper House by 262 votes in favour and 40 against. The right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party is the only major group opposing the administration led by the former head of the European Central Bank (ECB). But 15 Senators belonging to the 5-Star Movement (M5S) broke ranks and voted against the government while eight others failed to turn up for the vote. President Sergio Mattarella turned to Draghi to form a new government to prevent Italy having to have early elections in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic after the collapse of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte's executive. The premier said "unity is a duty, not an optional" on Wednesday and stressed that his government would fight the pandemic "with all means" - an echo of his famous line on doing "whatever it takes" to save the euro when he was at the helm of the ECB. He said Italy needed a "new Reconstruction" like the one it embarked on after World War II. Draghi also said the euro as "irreversible". Earlier in the week League leader Matteo Salvini, who supports the new government, had said only death was irreversible. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it