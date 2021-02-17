Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government crisis. Speaking on Italian TV, the ex-premier said Italy was among 20 countries that had already filed a draft of the plan. He said he was sure that Mario Draghi's new government would now "improve and strengthen this plan". A delay in filing the plan would "certainly hurt", the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) heavyweight said, "but we are not the last in line, and we are perfectly capable of meeting the formal deadline". If its plan is approved, Italy is set to get 209 billion euros from the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. (ANSA).