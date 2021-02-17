Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021 | 19:37

ROME
Gentiloni urges extraordinary effort on Recovery Plan

ROME
COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims

SIENA
10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

MILAN
COVID: Scottish variant found in Lombardy

PAVIA
Woman found dead in Pavia home

MILAN
Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge

FOGGIA
Man found dead on train tracks was bullied say family

ROME
M5S, PD, LeU form new 'inter-group'

VATICAN CITY
We'll beat pandemic if we can overcome divisions - pope

ROME
Eight probed over 1.25-bn-euro facemask contract

VENICE
COVID: Brazilian variant found in Veneto

Serie C
Bari calcio, Carrera: «Affronteremo il Monopoli con personalità»

Potenzal'mergenza
Basilicata, vaccini Covid somministrati dalla prossima settimana alle forze dell'ordine

TarantoAmbiente svenduto
Taranto, disastro ambientale: al processo sui fumi Ilva chiesti 28 e 25 anni per Fabio e Nicola Riva

Foggiala conferma
Foggia, giovane trovato morto sui binari: «Marco era vittima di bulli»

BariAperto fascicolo
Bari, ospedale Covid in Fiera: Procura indaga su lavori e costi

LecceArte
San Cesario di Lecce, visioni e religioni di «Leandro 40»

BrindisiIl virus
Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 694 nuovi casi su 10mila test (6,8%). 34 decessi, quasi 2mila guariti in un giorno

Polignano, l'appello di Tuccino malato di Sla: «Voglio l'eutanasia e nomino Emiliano esecutore»

Variante inglese in Puglia è al 38,6%, Lopalco: «Occorrono nuove azioni di contenimento»

ROME

Confident it will be filed on schedule

ROME, FEB 17 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday called for an "extraordinary" effort to present Italy's COVID Recovery Plan on schedule by the end of April saying a lot of time had been wasted with the recent government crisis. Speaking on Italian TV, the ex-premier said Italy was among 20 countries that had already filed a draft of the plan. He said he was sure that Mario Draghi's new government would now "improve and strengthen this plan". A delay in filing the plan would "certainly hurt", the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) heavyweight said, "but we are not the last in line, and we are perfectly capable of meeting the formal deadline". If its plan is approved, Italy is set to get 209 billion euros from the EU's 750 billion euro Recovery Fund. (ANSA).

