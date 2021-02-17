10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Coronavirus Puglia, 694 casi su 10mila test (6,8%): 34 i morti, quasi 2mila guariti in 24 ore.Calano i ricoveri. Vaccini: 115mila gli over 80 prenotati
SIENA
17 Febbraio 2021
SIENA, FEB 17 - Ten prison warders at the high-security jail at San Gimignano in Tuscany were convicted Wednesday of the October 2018 beating of an inmate. The guards were sentenced to jail terms ranging from two years and three months to two years and eight months. They were found guilty of torture and grievous bodily harm. They brutally beat the man during a transfer from one cell to another, the judge found after a fast-track trial. (ANSA).
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su