10 jail warders convicted in prisoner beating

SIENA, FEB 17 - Ten prison warders at the high-security jail at San Gimignano in Tuscany were convicted Wednesday of the October 2018 beating of an inmate. The guards were sentenced to jail terms ranging from two years and three months to two years and eight months. They were found guilty of torture and grievous bodily harm. They brutally beat the man during a transfer from one cell to another, the judge found after a fast-track trial. (ANSA).