Woman found dead in Pavia home

17 Febbraio 2021
PAVIA, FEB 17 - A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the northern city of Pavia on Wednesday and she may have suffered a violent death, police said. The apartment is in via Depretis, not far from the historic centre. Police are trying to identify the woman. (ANSA).
