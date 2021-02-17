COVID: Scottish variant found in Lombardy

COVID: 12,074 new cases, 369 more victims
MILAN
17 Febbraio 2021
MILAN, FEB 17 - A Variant of the British variant of the COVID-19 virus, dubbed the Scottish variant, has been found in a town in Lombardy, Governor Attilio Fontana said Wednesday. Fontana said the four towns of Viggiù, Bollate, Mede and Castrezzato should be considered a "red belt", not red zones since these can only be declared by the health ministry. ha said several COVID varinats had been found in them, and the Scottish one had been found at Viggiù. (ANSA).
