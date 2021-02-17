Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge
17 Febbraio 2021
MILAN, FEB 17 - A 2012 Milan prison death shelved several times as a suicide should be reopened, a judge said Wednesday. Alessandro Gallelli, 21, was found dead in his cell in the San Vittore Prison in February 2012. Preliminary investigations judge Domenico Santoro said the case should be reopened as a probe into "death as a consequence of other crimes". (ANSA).
