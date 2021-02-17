Man found dead on train tracks was bullied say family

FOGGIA, FEB 17 - A 29-year-old Italian man whose body was found on train tracks last month and is believed to have committed suicide was the victim of bullies, his family said Wednesday. Relatives of Marco Ferrazzano, whose body was found on the tracks after disappearing earlier in the day on January 22, said he often came home with bruises, claiming he had fallen over, and he had his phone stolen at least once a month. His phone was stolen for the last time the day before he went missing, said his sister Miriam. Foggia Mayor Franco Landella said Ferrazzano's death "obliges us all to reflect on the terrible consequences that can stem from forms of violence, more or less subtle, like bullying". (ANSA).