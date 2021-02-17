We'll beat pandemic if we can overcome divisions - pope

Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge
VATICAN CITY
17 Febbraio 2021
VATICAN CITY, FEB 17 - Pope Francis said in a message to Brazilians on the 58th Lent fraternity campaign by Brazilian bishops that "we must beat the pandemic and we will do so according to how we will be able to overcome divisions and unite around life". This year's campaign by the Brazilian Bishops Conference is on the theme of "Fraternity and dialogue: a commitment of love". (ANSA).
