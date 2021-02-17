M5S, PD, LeU form new 'inter-group'

ROME, FEB 17 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing LeU group have announced that they have formed a so-called 'inter-group' to coordinate their work in support of Premier Mario Draghi's government. The three parties formed the coalition that backed the last government of ex-premier Giuseppe Conte along with the centrist Italia Viva (IV) group, which brought down Conte's executive by withdrawing its support. Conte's government has been replaced by a sort of government of national unity supported by almost all the parties in parliament. "The positive outcome to the crisis was possible thanks to the support of the parties that supported the previous government," PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said via Facebook on Wednesday. "Having maintained the axis between the Pd, the M5S and LeU has made it possible to bring the democratic field around Draghi. "Otherwise the PD, in a framework of division, would have been left isolated". (ANSA).