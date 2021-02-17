COVID: Brazilian variant found in Veneto

Jail death shelved as suicide shd be reopened - judge
VENICE
17 Febbraio 2021
VENICE, FEB 17 - The Brazilian variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in Veneto, Governor Luca Zaia said Wednesday. The new strain was found in the Padua area, he said. "They are single groups and not clusters," he said. Zaia added that the epidemiological situation had been falling for 50 days in the northeastern region. (ANSA).
