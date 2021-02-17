Eight probed over 1.25-bn-euro facemask contract

ROME, FEB 17 - Eight people have been put under investigation in relation to a probe by Rome prosecutors into a 1.25-billion-euro contract COVID-19 Emergency Commissioner Domenico Arcuri agreed with three Chinese consortiums for the supply of 800 million facemasks, sources said Wednesday. Italian firms that acted as intermediaries in the deal allegedly obtained commissions of dozens of millions of euros. The commissions were not paid by Arcuri's office, the sources said. Finance police seized 70 million euros in assets in relation to the investigation on Wednesday. (ANSA).