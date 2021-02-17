Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021 | 14:32

ROME
Eight probed over 1.25-bn-euro facemask contract

VENICE
COVID: Brazilian variant found in Veneto

NAPLES
Boy, 13, beaten by 7 others with knuckle-dusters

VATICAN CITY

VATICAN CITY
Easter rites to feature same COVID restrictions - Vatican

PAVIA
Ex Pavia councillor arrested for swindling elderly

ROME
Minor arrested in stabbing death of boy, 17, in Formia

ROME
83% of Italians think pols helped mafia

TURIN
Kidney tumour removed by robot as patient awake, world 1st

GROSSETO
Writer Manfredi comes out of coma

TURIN
Stellantis Europe sales fall 27.4% in Jan

Serie C
Bari calcio, Carrera: «Affronteremo il Monopoli con personalità»

BariAperto fascicolo
Bari, ospedale Covid in Fiera: Procura indaga su lavori e costi

PotenzaL'intervista
Così Confindustria immagina il futuro della Basilicata

TarantoIl siderurgico
Ex Ilva, sindaco Taranto: «Dare anticipo integrazione salario»

Foggianel foggiano
Vico del Gargano, auto si schianta contro muretto: muore 37enne

LecceArte
San Cesario di Lecce, visioni e religioni di «Leandro 40»

BrindisiIl virus
Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 694 nuovi casi su 10mila test (6,8%). 34 decessi, quasi 2mila guariti in un giorno

Polignano, l'appello di Tuccino malato di Sla: «Voglio l'eutanasia e nomino Emiliano esecutore»

Variante inglese in Puglia è al 38,6%, Lopalco: «Occorrono nuove azioni di contenimento»

VATICAN CITY

Easter rites to feature same COVID restrictions - Vatican

Masses will be virtually empty again

VATICAN CITY, FEB 17 - This year's Lent and Easter rites will feature the same COVID restrictions as last year, when they were celebrated in virtually empty spaces, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The celebrations on Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Saturday will have the same indications as last year," said the prefect for the congregation for the divine cult, Cardinal Robert Sarah. "We are still facing the drama of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought many changes to the usual way of celebrating the liturgy," he said. There will be no washing the feet by Pope Francis on Holy Thursday or kissing the cross on Good Friday, while the faithful will be restricted in number. "We must remain prudent", said Sarah. (ANSA).

