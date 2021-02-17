Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021 | 14:32

VATICAN CITY

Lent return journey to God says pope on Ash Wednesday

Deepen love of brothers and sisters says Francis

VATICAN CITY, FEB 17 - Lent is a return journey to God, Pope Francis said on Ash Wednesday. "It is a time to reconsider the path we are taking," he said, "to find the route that leads us home and to rediscover our profound relationship with God, on whom everything depends." He urged Christians to evaluate the direction our lives are headed and how steadfastly we walk along our path toward God. "The journey of Lent is an exodus from slavery to freedom," he said. As we progress, we will feel tempted to return to our old habits and illusions. But, noted the Pope, we can rediscover our way by looking to the Word of God, no matter how many times we stumble. Pope Francis said the first step of Lent involves returning to the Father, by accepting God's forgiveness in the Sacrament of Confession. "It is the Father's forgiveness that always set us back on our feet," he said. Next, he said, we need to return to Jesus. Like the leper who returned to thank Him, we too "need Jesus' healing. We need to present our wounds to Him and say: 'Jesus, I am in your presence, with my sin, with my sorrows. You are the physician. You can set me free. Heal my heart'." Then, said the Pope, we are invited to return to the Holy Spirit. The ashes sprinkled on our heads, he pointed out, remind us that we are dust. "Yet upon this dust of ours, God blew His Spirit of life." The Holy Father went on to note that our return journey to God is only possible because He "first journeyed to us." Because Jesus embraced our sin and death, "our journey then is about letting Him take us by the hand." Our response to God's invitation, said the Pope, involves heartfelt reconciliation, "with the deeds and practices that express it." Finally, Pope Francis reminded us that Lent is the proper time both to journey toward God and toward our brothers and sisters. "Lent is a humble descent both inwards and towards others," he said. "It is about realizing that salvation is not an ascent to glory, but a descent in love." No matter how often we stumble, concluded the Pope, we can always turn to the Cross of Christ and contemplate in His wounds our own shortcomings and emptiness. "By kissing those wounds, we will come to realize that there, in life's most painful wounds, God awaits us with His infinite mercy." (ANSA).

