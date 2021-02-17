Boy, 13, beaten by 7 others with knuckle-dusters

NAPLES, FEB 17 - A 13-year-old by was beaten up by seven of his peers using knuckle-dusters in Naples on Monday, school officials in the southern Italian port city said on Wednesday. The boy is under observation in Santobono Hospital with multiple contusions and facial wounds. He was kicked and punched repeatedly, official said. The gang has been reported to the police. The boy had already been beaten up by the gang a week previously, along with a friend, after a row over a five-a-side soccer match, police said. On that occasion the two boys were threatened with a knife. Youth street fights have become more frequent in Italy in recent months. Italian police on Wednesday arrested a minor in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy in a youth street fight in Formia between Rome and Naples. A 16-year-old boy suffered a knife wound to the hand in a scuffle among youths on Naples' waterfront on Tuesday. The set-to sent clients in local bars and restaurants running for cover, as well as passersby. In a fight near Rome last year, a 21-year-old Italo-Cape Verdian cook, Willy Monteiro Duarte, who had stepped in to defend a friend, was beaten to death. Duarte's alleged killers, a pair of brothers who are expert mixed martial arts fighters, have been charged with his murder in Colleferro. (ANSA).