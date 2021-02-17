Ex Pavia councillor arrested for swindling elderly

PAVIA, FEB 17 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested a former city councillor in the northern city of Pavia on suspicion of swindling money from the elderly. Tax police arrested Sergio Contrini, 65, social services pointman in Pavia from 1990 to 1993 and from 1996 to 2004, and head of the local elderly service company from 2004 to 2014. The company runs a care home, a geriatric hospital and a disabled centre. Contrini is suspected of scamming over one million euros from the people in his care, police said. He allegedly swindled the elderly and the disabled out of their money, using an accomplice to whom the money was given. The accomplice, Douglas Di Modica, a 41-year-old Brazilian, was also arrested. "Contrini assiduously skimmed assets and cash from the accounts of he elderly and vulnerable he as supposed to be helping," said police. He was said to be "very attached" to Di Modica. (ANSA).