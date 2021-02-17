Writer Manfredi comes out of coma

GROSSETO, FEB 17 - Writer, historian and TV presenter Valerio Massimo Manfredi on Tuesday night emerged from the pharmacologically induced coma he had been in since being found unconscious in his Rome home, a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning, last Thursday. He is still being treated in a hyperbaric chamber in the southern Tuscan coastal city of Grosseto. Writer Antonella Prenner, who was with Manfredi and also succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, is also on the mend. Manfredi, 77, is a historian, writer, essayist, archaeologist and journalist, as well as TV host. His novel The Last Legion was the basis for the movie of the same title, released in 2007 and starring Colin Firth, Ben Kingsley and others; and his Alexander Trilogy has been bought by Universal Pictures for yet another cinematic rendition of the story of Alexander the Great. (ANSA).