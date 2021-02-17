Kidney tumour removed by robot as patient awake, world 1st

Eight probed over 1.25-bn-euro facemask contract
TURIN
17 Febbraio 2021
TURIN, FEB 17 - A kidney tumour has been removed by a robot surgeon while the patient was awake in a world first in Turin, the Molinette Hospital said Wednesday. The groundbreaking operation was performed in the Molinette's urology university department. It used the Da Vinci robot system and innovative 3-D image reconstruction technologies, doctors said. The malign tumour was removed and the kidney saved, they said. Italian hospitals have been at the cutting edge of robotic surgery in recent years. (ANSA).
