Stellantis Europe sales fall 27.4% in Jan

TURIN, FEB 17 - Stellantis' European sales fell 27.4% in January, the new Italo-American-French carmaker said Wednesday. The world's fourth-biggest car group, formed by the merger of FCA and PSA, notched January sales of 178,565 vehicles in the EU, EFTA and UK. Its market share fell to 21.2% compared to the combined 21.7% claimed by FCA and PSA in January 2020. Overall, sector group ACEA said Wednesday, the European car market fell by 25.7% in January. Some 842,835 vehicles were registered, the carmakers' association said. Stellantis recently said its Italy sales were down 21.7% in January. Its market share in Italy fell to 39.2% from 43.1%. (ANSA).