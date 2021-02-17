Mercoledì 17 Febbraio 2021 | 12:43

TURIN
Stellantis Europe sales fall 27.4% in Jan

 
COVID: New rare variant found in Naples, 1st time in Italy

Unity is a duty, not an optional, Draghi tells Senate

Antitrust authority fines Facebook 7 mn over users' data

COVID: Variants have upped curve in Umbria says Speranza

Etna puts on new spectacle

Green transition minister sets 6 priorities

COVID: 10,386 new cases, 336 more victims

Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

COVID: Lazio jails to get jab in mid-March

Bari calcio, Carrera: «Affronteremo il Monopoli con personalità»

Vico del Gargano, auto si schianta contro muretto: muore 37enne

Conversano: in casa munizioni, taser e una pistola giocattolo, denunciato commerciante

San Cesario di Lecce, visioni e religioni di «Leandro 40»

Droga dalla Puglia a Potenza: 9 arresti in Basilicata

Porti, a Taranto emanato regolamento per zona franca doganale

Fasano, troppi casi di Covid: il sindaco chiude medie e superiori

G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 694 nuovi casi su 10mila test (6,8%). 34 decessi, quasi 2mila guariti in un giorno

Polignano, l'appello di Tuccino malato di Sla: «Voglio l'eutanasia e nomino Emiliano esecutore»

Variante inglese in Puglia è al 38,6%, Lopalco: «Occorrono nuove azioni di contenimento»

NAPLES

COVID: New rare variant found in Naples, 1st time in Italy

32 cases in UK, a few more in Nigeria, Denmark, USA

COVID: New rare variant found in Naples, 1st time in Italy

NAPLES, FEB 17 - A new and rare variant of the COVID-19 virus has been found in Naples, the regional government said Tuesday night. It is the first time in Italy that this variant has been detected. The strain was identified by the Federico II University and the Pascale Institute. "For the moment we do not know the variant's power of infection nor its other characteristics, as is the case for other rare variants," the regional government said in a statement. It said it was called B.1.525 and so far only 32 cases have been found in the UK, and a few others in Nigeria, Denmark and the USA. "It has never been seen before in Italy". The proliferation of new virus strains, and the growing predominance of the deadlier and more contagious British variant, has spurred some health officials to call for a fresh four-week lockdown in Italy, sparking the ire of politicians who say Italy has endured enough restrictions and people are suffering too many economic consequences. (ANSA).

