ROME

Antitrust authority fines Facebook 7 mn over users' data

Authority says network failed to comply with 2018 ruling

Antitrust authority fines Facebook 7 mn over users' data

ROME, FEB 17 - The Italian Antitrust authority said Wednesday that it has fined Facebook seven million euros for failing to follow its instructions to terminate the improper use of users' data. It also said the social network had failed to comply with an order issued in November 2018 to publish a rectification statement regarding this issue on the homepage of the company's website in Italy, on its app and on the personal page of each user registered in Italy. (ANSA).

