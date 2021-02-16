COVID: Variants have upped curve in Umbria says Speranza
ROME
16 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 16 - Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Tuesday in Perugia that new COVID variants had pushed up the contagion curve in the central region of Umbria before other Italian regions. "We must carefully monitor what is happening in Umbria," he said, vowing that more doctors, nurses and other health workers would soon reach the region. (ANSA).
