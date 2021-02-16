Green transition minister sets 6 priorities

COVID: Variants have upped curve in Umbria says Speranza
ROME
16 Febbraio 2021
ROME, FEB 16 - Italy's new environmental transition minister, Roberto Cingolani, on Tuesday set six priorities of his much-heralded ministry including a new model for cities, an acceleration of moves towards renewable energy, the immediate application of the Paris climate accords, and measures on air quality. Cingolani, whose new ministry was set up by Premier Mario Draghi, is also looking to assess the cost of the side effects of innovation and the value of "global intelligence, which will save us," he told La Repubblica newspaper. The ministry will be among those most closely watched as Italy plans to spend over 200 billion euros in EU COVID recovery funds. (ANSA).
