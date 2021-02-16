COVID: 10,386 new cases, 336 more victims

ROME, FEB 16 - There have been 10,386 new COVID-19 cases, and 336 more victims, in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Tuesday. This compares with 7,351 new cases and 258 more deaths on Monday. There have been 274,019 more tests, up from 179,278 Monday. The positivity rate has fallen 0.3%, from 4.1% Monday to 3.8% Tuesday. Intensive care cases are down 15 and hospital admissions down 52. The total case tally since the start of the pandemic is now 2,739,591, and the death toll 94,171. (ANSA).