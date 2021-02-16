COVID: Lazio jails to get jab in mid-March

ROME, FEB 16 - Prison staff and inmates in Lazio will start getting the COVID jab in mid-March, health councillor Alessio D'Amato said Tuesday. He said staff should finish being vaccinated by the start of April. There has been a recent upsurgr in COVID cases in Italian prisons. All 27 jab hubs including Termini Station and the Nuvola skyscraper in the southern Fascist-era EUR district are operational, he said. School and university staff will start getting the jab next Monday, D'Amato added. (ANSA).