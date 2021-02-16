Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

NAPLES, FEB 16 - A 16-year-old boy suffered a knife wound to the hand in a scuffle among youths on Naples' waterfront on Tuesday. The set-to sent clients in local bars and restaurants running for cover, as well as passersby. The boy was treated in hospital after the clashes in Via Partenope. Catering and hospitality group Confesercenti said police controls on youth violence were lacking. Street fights between youths have become more frequent in Italy recently and one near Rome last year killed a young Italo-Cape Verdian waiter, Willy Duarte, who had stepped in to defend some friends. (ANSA).