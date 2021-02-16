Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021 | 17:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
COVID: 10,386 new cases, 336 more victims

COVID: 10,386 new cases, 336 more victims

 
NAPLES
Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

 
ROME
Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

 
ROME
COVID: Lazio jails to get jab in mid-March

COVID: Lazio jails to get jab in mid-March

 
ROME
Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

 
TURIN
Soccer: Ronaldo gees up Juve ahead of Porto clash

Soccer: Ronaldo gees up Juve ahead of Porto clash

 
FLORENCE
Fox found prowling Florence church loggia

Fox found prowling Florence church loggia

 
PARMA
Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: Up to 50% excess deaths in Italy last yr - Eurostat

COVID: Up to 50% excess deaths in Italy last yr - Eurostat

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope updates Vatican legal code

Pope updates Vatican legal code

 
BERGAMO
Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari calcio, Carrera: «Affronteremo il Monopoli con personalità»

Bari calcio, Carrera: «Affronteremo il Monopoli con personalità»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariIl progetto
Università, assegni e borse di studio per chi sceglie di restare in Puglia

Università, assegni e borse di studio per chi sceglie di restare in Puglia

 
BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

 
LecceGiustizia truccata
Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Orsara di Puglia, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

Orsara, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

 
PotenzaAgricoltura e ambiente
Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

 
BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

 
TarantoIl caso
Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

 

i più letti

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Allarme variante inglese in Puglia, Lopalco: «Paura che prenda il sopravvento»

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%). Altri 22 decessi, boom di guariti, +1513

Coronavirus, in Puglia 345 nuovi casi su 2971 test (11,6%): 22 morti, boom di guariti +1513. Allarme variante inglese. Calano posti letto occupati in intensiva

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali

Avvistata la pantera nera nel Barese, pattugliamenti cc forestali. Ma i social pullulano di videofake

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

La scoperta dell'Università di Bari: «Dalla bocca un alert per diagnosticare il Covid»

Fasano, 43 contagiati in una Rsa: avevano ricevuto già tutti il vaccino

Fasano, 43 contagiati in una Rsa: avevano ricevuto già tutti il vaccino

NAPLES

Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

Bar and eatery clients run for cover

Boy, 16, hurt in youth scuffle on Naples waterfront

NAPLES, FEB 16 - A 16-year-old boy suffered a knife wound to the hand in a scuffle among youths on Naples' waterfront on Tuesday. The set-to sent clients in local bars and restaurants running for cover, as well as passersby. The boy was treated in hospital after the clashes in Via Partenope. Catering and hospitality group Confesercenti said police controls on youth violence were lacking. Street fights between youths have become more frequent in Italy recently and one near Rome last year killed a young Italo-Cape Verdian waiter, Willy Duarte, who had stepped in to defend some friends. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU
Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
LEDI SRL / Viale Francesco De Blasio snc 70132 Bari / Partita iva - codice fiscale: 08410170727 / Numero REA BA - 624759 / Capitale sociale: 1.000.000,00 versato 257.500,00 / ledi-srl@legalmail.it