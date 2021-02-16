Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

ROME, FEB 16 - Italy's Marta Bassino won gold in the women's parallel giant slalom at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday, sharing the medal with Austria's Katharina Liensberger in the final after they recorded the same time. The Piedmontese athlete already knew she was going to win the host nation's first medal of the world championships after beating France's Tessa Worley to reach the gold-medal final. (ANSA).