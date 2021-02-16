Soccer: Ronaldo gees up Juve ahead of Porto clash

TURIN, FEB 16 - Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday geed up his Juventus teammates ahead of Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first leg at Porto. "Tomorrow we have a very important game against a very strong team and I can only hope that it may be the beginning of the long walk we want to take until the final," said the Portugal great, who was signed by Juve from Real Madrid two years ago with the aim of adding to the Turin giants' relatively meagre European trophy tally. "Respect for the opponent, ambition for the victory and 100% focus on our goals. Let's go, guys! Fino Alla Fine!", added CR7 on his social media accounts. Juve defender Giorgio Chiellini said Ronaldo was "special" and would have "even more stimuli to do well and score goals" in his home country. (ANSA).