Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

ROME, FEB 16 - Italy's Marta Bassino won gold in the women's parallel giant slalom at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships on Tuesday, beating Austria's Katharina Liensberger in the final. The Piedmontese athlete already knew she was going to win the host nation's first medal of the world championships after beating France's Tessa Worley to reach the gold-medal final. (ANSA).