Martedì 16 Febbraio 2021 | 16:12

ROME
Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds

 
TURIN
Soccer: Ronaldo gees up Juve ahead of Porto clash

Soccer: Ronaldo gees up Juve ahead of Porto clash

 
FLORENCE
Fox found prowling Florence church loggia

Fox found prowling Florence church loggia

 
PARMA
Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

 
BRUSSELS
COVID: Up to 50% excess deaths in Italy last yr - Eurostat

COVID: Up to 50% excess deaths in Italy last yr - Eurostat

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope updates Vatican legal code

Pope updates Vatican legal code

 
BERGAMO
Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

 
PAVIA
Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

Remains found in Ticino thought to be of slain trucker

 
ROME
Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

Soccer: Lazio charged over COVID protocol - sources

 
ROME
Draghi names diplomatic advisor

Draghi names diplomatic advisor

 
ROME
COVID: Virus expert says his ward 'invaded' by new variants

COVID: Virus expert says his ward 'invaded' by new variants

 

Bari, Tangorra scommette su Carrera

Bari, Tangorra scommette su Carrera

 

BariLa decisione
G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

G20 a Matera, Bari sarà sede d'accoglienza per delegazioni internazionali

 
LecceGiustizia truccata
Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

Da Lecce nuovi guai per l'ex pm Savasta: «Tentò un'estorsione da 350mila euro»

 
FoggiaNel Foggiano
Orsara di Puglia, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

Orsara, tenta di accendere camino con l'alcol e si ustiona: 13enne grave

 
PotenzaAgricoltura e ambiente
Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

Basilicata, invasi pieni e niente lavori, così l'acqua viene buttata

 
BatCittà
Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

Trani, cade a pezzi il muraglione della villa

 
Materanel Materano
Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

Pisticci, aeroporto Mattei: un comitato per rilanciarlo

 
TarantoIl caso
Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

Leporano, perseguita il suo avvocato: 77enne ai domiciliari

 
BrindisiIl caso
Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

Fasano, si sente male per strada: salvata da un medico e da una farmacista

 

PARMA

Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

Ex Juventus, Inter, Roma and Parma defender under house arrest

Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

PARMA, FEB 16 - Former Italy soccer player Luigi Sartor has been arrested for growing marijuana in an abandoned farm in the hills near Parma, the Gazzetta di Parma reported. Former Juventus, Inter, Roma and Parma defender Sartor, 46, chose to live in the Emilian city 11 years ago. He has been placed under house arrest after police caught him tending to 104 marijuana plants with an accomplice at Lesignano Palmia last Friday. The accomplice was named as Marco Mantovani, also 46. The plants would have produced over two kilogrammes of marijuana, police said. Police said they had been watching the farm for weeks after spotting suspicious lights and detecting the smell of marijuana. Sartor got two Italy caps between 1998 and 2002. (ANSA).

