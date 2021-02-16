Ex soccer player Sartor arrested for growing marijuana

PARMA, FEB 16 - Former Italy soccer player Luigi Sartor has been arrested for growing marijuana in an abandoned farm in the hills near Parma, the Gazzetta di Parma reported. Former Juventus, Inter, Roma and Parma defender Sartor, 46, chose to live in the Emilian city 11 years ago. He has been placed under house arrest after police caught him tending to 104 marijuana plants with an accomplice at Lesignano Palmia last Friday. The accomplice was named as Marco Mantovani, also 46. The plants would have produced over two kilogrammes of marijuana, police said. Police said they had been watching the farm for weeks after spotting suspicious lights and detecting the smell of marijuana. Sartor got two Italy caps between 1998 and 2002. (ANSA).