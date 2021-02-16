COVID: Up to 50% excess deaths in Italy last yr - Eurostat

Skiing: Bassino wins parallel gold at Cortina worlds
BRUSSELS
16 Febbraio 2021
BRUSSELS, FEB 16 - The mortality rate in Italy rose by almost 50% in spring and November 2020 on the same periods in 2016-19, Eurostat said Tuesday in a report on excess deaths due to COVID in Europe last year. The EU hit a first peak in April, up 25%, when Spain (79.4% up), Belgium (73.9%) and Netherlands (53.5%) were the most affected countries, the EU stats agency said. Italy reached its highest levels in March (up 49.4%), April (41%) and November (49.5%). There were over 450,000 excess deaths in the EU between March and November. (ANSA).
