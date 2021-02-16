Factory worker, 71, dies falling from roof

Pope updates Vatican legal code
BERGAMO
16 Febbraio 2021
BERGAMO, FEB 16 - A 71-year-old factory worker died Tuesday after he fell off a roof at a plant that makes elastic bands for clothing near Bergamo. The man, who reportedly worked for an external company, died at the Gemtex factory in Suisio. He died instantly, medical sources said. Attempts to revive him at the scene were vain. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).
